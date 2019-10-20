Queen of the Land Festival launched in Offaly for 2019

The recently launched 2019 Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land Festival will take place on November 8-10 2019 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.

Now approaching its 55th year, the Queen of the Land Festival is the highlight of the national Macra na Feirme calendar each year, drawing crowds from all over the country in order to support their local ladies.

The Festival aims to celebrate the talents and achievements of the young women of Macra na Feirme while entertaining the masses.

55 years is a massive achievement for any festival – but this milestone does not come easily. Chairperson, Niamh McDonald said at the Official Launch, “There is no doubt that one of the most important elements of that survival is the

acquisition of sponsorship."

This year, the festival has announced a new partnership with Tullamore Credit Union. The Tullamore Credit Union was founded in 1963 and is a vital part of Tullamore and surrounding areas by offering loans at competitive rates, supporting charities and sporting communities.

Tullamore Credit Union will be represented on the judging panel by Mr Dennis Daly along with Amii McKeever, editor of the Irish Country Living and Louise Crowley, the reigning 2018 Queen of the Land.

28 Queens will be participating in this year's festival, with contestants coming from all over the country and even abroad. The Festival is not only a competition but an opportunity for these young women to meet new people, build new friendships and create fond memories that will remain with them forever.

The Queen of the Land Festival also brings opportunity to Tullamore and the wider county of Offaly. The Festival showcases the county’s greatest attractions, local businesses and renowned hospitality with a busy schedule of events.

Find out more on Facebook or at www.queenofthelandfestival.com.

Tickets are on sale now! Note that Banquet Tickets and Full Weekend Passes must be purchased in advance.