GALLERY: Offaly businesses clean up at Midlands Customer Service Awards

A total of 31 Offaly businesses were among the winners at the Midlands 103 Customer Service Awards on Tuesday night.

Nominations were made by the public across over 60 categories, then judging took place, before a gala awards ceremony in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Monday last.

The Offaly winners across a range of diverse categories were:

Pharmacy of the Year: Rose Finlay Pharmacy, Main Street, Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Dental Practice of the Year: Ace Braces Orthodontics, Clonminch Hi-tech Park, Portlaoise Rd, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Hair Salon of the Year: Cheveaux, 11 O'Carroll Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Beauty Salon of the Year: NAKID, 4 Harbour St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Grocery Store of the Year: Corrib Oil, Banagher Road, Birr, Co. Offaly

Boutique of the Year: Kode, Patrick Street, Tullamore. Co. Offaly

Alarm, Security & Fire Safety Company of the Year: OCM Security & Electrical, Derrybeg, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Home Furnishing Store the Year: Grove Home & Design,Store St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Menswear of the Year: Guy Clothing, High St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Business Representative Organisation of the Year: Tullamore Chamber & District of Commerce

Oil Company of the Year: Lambe's Oil, Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Church Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Photographer of the Year: Keith Touhey Photography, St. Columbus Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Auctioneering Firm of the Year: Sherry Fitzgerald Lewis Hamill, Harbour St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Veterinary Clinic of the Year: Banagher Vets, Lusmagh Road, Banagher, Co. Offaly

Trades-Person of the Year: James O' Connor, Fititout, 14B Axis Business Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Recruitment Company of the Year: FRS Recruitment, Tullamore & Roscrea, McFadden House, Patrick St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Entertainment Facility of the Year: Playtown Tullamore, Axis Business Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Motor Service Department of the Year: Hugo Loonam Motors, Ferbane St, Creggan, Cloghan, Co. Offaly

Motor Garage of the Year: Colton Motors, Mullingar & Tullamore, Clara Rd, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Car Sales Person of the Year: Aidan Dunne, Colton Motors, Clara Rd, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Kitchen Supplier of the Year: Direct Wholesale Kitchens,Unit 1 Edenderry Business Park, Edenderry, Co. Offaly

Floor Store of the Year: Floor Store Direct, Axis Business Park, Srah, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Home Energy/Insulation Company of the Year: Finlay EcoFit, Cloncollig Industrial Estate, 17, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Travel Agent of the Year: Midland Travel, William Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Fitness Facility of the Year: Get Fit Tullamore,Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Tullamore , Co. Offaly

Accountancy Firm the Year: MCM Accounting, Central Business Park, Clonminch, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Finance Service of the Year: Tullamore Credit Union, Credit Union House, Patrick Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Wedding Fashion & Accessories Store of the Year: Linda O'Brien Jewellery, Ballykilmurry, Co. Offaly

Wedding Photographer/Videographer of the Year: Finn Mooney Photography Studio, Edenderry, Co. Offaly

Wedding Suit Store of the Year: Guy Clothing, High St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Wedding Cake Producer of the Year: Novel-T Cakes, Parkwood, Co. Offaly



