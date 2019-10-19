GALLERY: Offaly businesses clean up at Midlands Customer Service Awards
A total of 31 Offaly businesses were among the winners at the Midlands 103 Customer Service Awards on Tuesday night.
Nominations were made by the public across over 60 categories, then judging took place, before a gala awards ceremony in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Monday last.
USE ARROW IN TOP CORNER OR SWIPE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY
The Offaly winners across a range of diverse categories were:
Pharmacy of the Year: Rose Finlay Pharmacy, Main Street, Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Dental Practice of the Year: Ace Braces Orthodontics, Clonminch Hi-tech Park, Portlaoise Rd, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Hair Salon of the Year: Cheveaux, 11 O'Carroll Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Beauty Salon of the Year: NAKID, 4 Harbour St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Grocery Store of the Year: Corrib Oil, Banagher Road, Birr, Co. Offaly
Boutique of the Year: Kode, Patrick Street, Tullamore. Co. Offaly
Alarm, Security & Fire Safety Company of the Year: OCM Security & Electrical, Derrybeg, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Home Furnishing Store the Year: Grove Home & Design,Store St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Menswear of the Year: Guy Clothing, High St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Business Representative Organisation of the Year: Tullamore Chamber & District of Commerce
Oil Company of the Year: Lambe's Oil, Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Church Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Photographer of the Year: Keith Touhey Photography, St. Columbus Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Auctioneering Firm of the Year: Sherry Fitzgerald Lewis Hamill, Harbour St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Veterinary Clinic of the Year: Banagher Vets, Lusmagh Road, Banagher, Co. Offaly
Trades-Person of the Year: James O' Connor, Fititout, 14B Axis Business Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Recruitment Company of the Year: FRS Recruitment, Tullamore & Roscrea, McFadden House, Patrick St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Entertainment Facility of the Year: Playtown Tullamore, Axis Business Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Motor Service Department of the Year: Hugo Loonam Motors, Ferbane St, Creggan, Cloghan, Co. Offaly
Motor Garage of the Year: Colton Motors, Mullingar & Tullamore, Clara Rd, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Car Sales Person of the Year: Aidan Dunne, Colton Motors, Clara Rd, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Kitchen Supplier of the Year: Direct Wholesale Kitchens,Unit 1 Edenderry Business Park, Edenderry, Co. Offaly
Floor Store of the Year: Floor Store Direct, Axis Business Park, Srah, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Home Energy/Insulation Company of the Year: Finlay EcoFit, Cloncollig Industrial Estate, 17, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Travel Agent of the Year: Midland Travel, William Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Fitness Facility of the Year: Get Fit Tullamore,Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Tullamore , Co. Offaly
Accountancy Firm the Year: MCM Accounting, Central Business Park, Clonminch, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Finance Service of the Year: Tullamore Credit Union, Credit Union House, Patrick Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Wedding Fashion & Accessories Store of the Year: Linda O'Brien Jewellery, Ballykilmurry, Co. Offaly
Wedding Photographer/Videographer of the Year: Finn Mooney Photography Studio, Edenderry, Co. Offaly
Wedding Suit Store of the Year: Guy Clothing, High St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Wedding Cake Producer of the Year: Novel-T Cakes, Parkwood, Co. Offaly
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on