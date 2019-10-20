PICTURES: Emergency services stage exercise to respond to 'major incident in Tullamore'

Gardaí, ambulance personnel, county councils and fire crews from across the Midlands have taken part in a training exercise in Tullamore.

The simulated 'major incident' was staged at the Golden Vale Mart in Tullamore on Wednesday, October 16.

Emergency Services and Local Authority staff from throughout the Midlands took part in the exercise responding to a mock major incident.

It involved emergency services working in collaboration with other each other.

An Garda Síochána was represented and led by Inspector Ollie Baker and the event was deemed a success and good preparation for services for serious incidents.