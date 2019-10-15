Young Offaly swimmers claim 18 medals at Leinster Schools Championships

Offaly's young swimmers claimed an incredible haul of 18 medals at the recent Leinster Schools Swimming Championships.

There was a super haul of 16 medals for Gael Scoil Eiscir Riada while Tom O'Rourke claimed gold and silver for St Colmans NS in Mucklagh.

For Gael Scoil Eiscir Riada, Isabel Mooney won two golds in the freestyle and breaststroke event, Ailbhe Coll won two silvers in the free and backstroke events, Emma Mooney won gold and silver in the free and breaststroke events, and Meabh Coll won gold and silver in the freestyle butterfly events.

The school also claimed gold in the 10&under relays with Meabh Mcgrath joining Isabel, Ailbhe and Emma in the medley relay and Adelyn Walsh joining them in the freestyle relay.

The relay medals were particularly special medals as it was Meabh's and Adelyn's first time to swim in a Gala and both teams dug deep to finish top of the podium.

The Offaly medal collection was added to by Tom O'Rourke who won gold and silver for St Colmans NS Mucklagh. His sister Lucy O'Rourke also put in a super display in the 100M IM to qualify for the All Irelands, as did Solomiya Horodetska and brothers Calan and Conor Kinnarney.

Offaly swimming has a very bright future if these results are anything to go by.