GALLERY: Take a tour of this stunning Offaly home on the market for a staggering price

This stunning house in Offaly is on the market for a truly eye opening price.

Walcot House on Oxmantown Mall in Birr boasts eight bedrooms and comes with a price tag of €1,250,000.

Set in a private situation on the edge of the beautiful heritage town of Birr, Walcot House is an attractive, eye catching residence that dates to the late 18th century.

The property is approached through stone piers with cast-iron gates which open to an attractive driveway flanked by terraced lawns and a beautiful stone wall which leads to parking at the front of the house.

The property is well designed with a stone exterior with dressed quoins beneath a pitched slated roof and timber sash windows with stone sills.

The interior has wonderful period features including decorative cornicing, window shutters, architraves, beautiful ceiling roses, open fireplaces, stained glass windows and high ceilings throughout. The decoration and structure of the property has been modernised over the years and is presented in immaculate order leaving the new buyer with very little outlay to enjoy their new home or continue with a B&B venture.