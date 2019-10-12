Offaly man picks up coveted IMRO radio award

Offaly man Terry Fahy has picked up the IMRO Award for Entertainment Inserts for FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock.

Former Offaly Express journalist Terry collected his award at a glittering ceremony last Friday.

He beat off competition from Today FM's famous Gift Grub series among others.

The IMRO Radio Awards celebrate the art and skill of radio production and programming with the entertainment rewarding the lighter side of the airwaves.

Terry has been known to get up to mischief in the name of a laugh on FM104, earning him thousands of loyal fans on the hit Dublin station.

He formerly worked with Midlands 103 and the Offaly Express. He is also known for one of his newer characters, suave (if a little inappropriate) gentleman Malachy Murray who has turned up at various events, including Shane Lowry's Open Championship homecoming during the summer.

Find out more by searching Malachy Murray on social media.