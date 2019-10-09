Offaly students to make stand on climate change with new film

Local development company, Midlands Science has teamed up with the Transition Year students of Tullamore College to research and direct an informative production all around the highly topical issue of climate change and what we can do about it.

The aim is for the film to be co-created in time for this year’s annual Midlands Science Festival which takes place during national Science Week in November and will include interviews from academic and corporate specialists, local representatives and science fanatics.

Gerry Buckley, Managing Director of NIS and Midlands Science board member commented: "We are really pleased to collaborate with Midlands Science and Tullamore College in working with students who will be responsible for this exciting and innovative new project.

"It is very important to demonstrate to young people the vast diversity of science, engineering and technology in a practical and easy to understand manner. Giving them access and encouraging them to experiment with GoPro cameras so that they can learn by doing, is an ideal way to help them retain knowledge and acquire new communication, teamwork and technical skills in the process."

Science Week 2019 will focus on climate action, seeking to help people understand climate change, how science and technology can help us create a positive climate future and the impact we as individuals can have on climate change and the next generation of climate ambassadors are working on climate action within schools throughout the country, across the Midlands and worldwide.

Edward McEvoy, Principal in Tullamore College said: "In Tullamore College, we are always seeking new initiatives to help our young people to develop their practical and technical competencies beyond the classroom setting. We are really proud to see our TY students working alongside Midlands Science and a number of other key stakeholders in a hands-on way to co-create this film which centres around the very current issue of climate change.

"Transforming young people's attitudes to STEM is a long-term project and we really believe that business-education collaboration is a critical aspect of reaching our common goal. Working with industry and academic partners, we can encourage students to be continuous learners, enable them to become resourceful problem solvers and empower them to develop the essential knowledge and transportable skills required to thrive in our ever-evolving digital world."