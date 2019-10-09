Offaly children to make Hullabaloo again in 2019

It’s that time of the year again...Hullabaloo! is back with an extravaganza of creativity, art-making and fun experiences.

Now, in its 13th year, Hullabaloo! Offaly’s dedicated arts festival for children under 12 runs from Wednesday 30 October – Saturday 2 November in Birr, Clara, Edenderry.

"Offaly Arts is committed to creating access to the arts for children under 12 in Offaly - enabling creative potential with artist facilitated workshops and unique, entertaining and fun performances as part of the family events programme," Sally O Leary, Arts Officer, Offaly County Council, said.

Hullabaloo! is all about creativity with workshops and family performances to stimulate curiosity and originality bringing the best artist facilitators from all over Ireland. Imaginations are ignited and talents shine at Hullabaloo! whilst children have fun and experience a miscellany of high-quality creative enterprise.

With 25 unique workshops in this jam-packed programme, there is something for everyone from screen printing, stop motion animation, mosaics, rap writing, light catchers, and paper folding/origami, to musical theatre, digital photography, monster drawing, dance, finger puppets, the science of colour, music-making, bunting, friendly creepy crawlies and painting with wax.

This year for the first time ever, Hullabaloo! is programming a three-day Crazy Creativity Camp in Edenderry at St Mary’s Primary School (Wednesday 30 October – Friday 1 Nov) with an exciting and impressive schedule of workshops of crafting, drawing, screen printing, musical theatre, animating, rapping, mosaic, painting, games and so much more.

The Camp will wrap up with ‘A Hullabaloo! of a Creative Showcase’ with children showing off their talents, new skills and art creations to their families. There is limited availability with 30 places only (15 for 6 to 8-year-olds and 15 places for 9 to 12-year-olds).

Children who have support requirements to be accompanied by a parent or SNA.

Hullabaloo! also has a family programme that is full of humour, entertainment and interactivity. In ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ the wolves are smarter than firemen and grannies have to fend for themselves; ‘Marty Moncrieff, The Teddy Bear Thief’ is the cutest outlaw ever - from cookies to jewellery to the fiver in your pocket, he never runs out of stuff to swipe. ‘Punch Lion Comedy’ are back with a nonsense, fun, gobbledygook journey creating improv stories with kids. ‘Missing Link’ the Hullabaloo! festival film is jaw-droppingly beautiful, full of adventure, and a lot of fun.

Visit www.hullabaloofestival.ie for further information and to book events. Booking is essential for events. Follow the festival on Facebook at Hullabaloo Children’s Arts Festival.

Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival is coordinated by Offaly County Council Arts Office and Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, with Offaly’s Library Service and Clara Family Resource Centre. Supported by Offaly County Council, the Arts Council of Ireland, Municipal Districts of Tullamore and Birr, and Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath.