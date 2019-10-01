PROPERTY: This stunning Georgian guesthouse is on the market in Offaly

A stunning Georgian guesthouse right in the centre of an Offaly town is on the market.

Emmet House is located in Emmet Square in Birr and is on the market for €495,000.

It has seven bedrooms and dates back to circa 1900. It was previously used as a family home but in more recent years a successful B&B has been run from the it.

An extensive refurbishment was carried out in 2009 on the whole property. The accommodation is laid out over three floors over basement and is of generous and elegant proportions suitable for both a guest house and family accommodation. The interior has wonderful period features including, cornicing, window shutters, architraves, ceiling roses, marble fireplace, stained glass windows and high ceilings throughout.

The kitchen and living accommodation are located on the ground floor and have been upgraded in recent years. The bedroom accommodation is positioned on the first and second floors and is presented in excellent condition. The rooms are fully fitted and the en suites are functional and in excellent order. The floorplans provided show the layout and size of each room.

