PICTURES: Cyclists come out in support of Offaly school's autism unit

Local cyclists came out in force to support the annual Lynx Cycle in aid of the Gallen Community School Cluny Autism Unit.

The cycle took place on Sunday, September 22 and the school extended thanks this week to all who took part or helped in any way to make the day a great success.

Gallen CS thanked Lynx Cycle Club most sincerely.

Among the pictures here are teachers and special needs assistants from the Gallen CS Cluny Unit.

They are Ms Noirin Buckley, Mrs Margaret Healy, Ms Tracy Beatty, Ms Bernie Keegan and Mrs Kathy Kelly.