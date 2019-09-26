Offaly family claim bowhunting gold medal for Ireland in the USA

The Eady family from Edenderry travelled to the USA representing Ireland in the World Bowhunter Championships in South Dakota recently.

All five members of the family competed over four days in the World Championships in a mountain forest setting, in a very difficult and technical course, shooting up and down the steep hillsides in over 30 degrees heat.

It was no easy task, up at 6am every morning to travel to the event, practice on the course before the morning briefing, before hiking upwards weighed down with equipment to the start of the course before commencing shooting at 9am every day.

It was a global event with participants from over 20 countries taking place from Ireland to Brazil, Switzerland and even New Zealand as well as the USA.

The Eady family did themselves proud, taking home four gold medals. Mum Sharon took first place in the Adult Female Barebow Section setting two new Irish Records along the way. The siblings are all Oaklands Community School students.

Gerard, 18, took Gold in Young Adult Barebow. This is not Gerard's first time winning at this level. Last year he took Bronze at the European Bowhunter Championships in Germany.

Corey, 14, took Gold in Junior Male Freestyle Unlimited. Unlike his brother and his twin sister Olivia, he shoots Compound Bow which is a highly technical style of bow. It's not Corey's first time winning at this level either; he also took Silver in the World in Italy in 2017 shooting Barebow.

Olivia, 14, took Gold in Junior Barebow after beating off her opponent from the USA. Olivia is also a regular on the International scene after winning Bronze in the World's in Italy in 2017 and Bronze in Germany at the European's last year.

Dad Tony competed in the highly competitive Adult Bowhunter Section, finishing 5th.

The Eady family train very hard and this performance is the result of five years of hard training, dedication and training with Ireland's elite archers.

They would like to thank their family, friends and fellow club members at Swan Lake with a big shout out to Coach Jim Conroy and Paul Conroy for all the support they have received.

For further information on 3D archery contact, www.IFAF.ie.