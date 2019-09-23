PICTURES: Offaly school comes out to fight for climate action

Gallen Community School in Ferbane, like many others around the country and the world, took part in a strike for climate action last Friday, September 20.

The students left class to highlight the lack of action being taken by the government and governments around the world in tackling climate change.

Students assembled at the front of the school to show their solidarity with the Climate Action School Strikes being held simultaneously all over Ireland and the globe.

Taking their cue from Greta Thunberg, the gathering heard impassioned pleas from students Eoin Lally, Ava Grace Egan, Ciaran McEvoy and Wiktoria Leszcenska to "help save our planet before it is too late."

Eoin called on Government leaders to enact the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on Climate Change and he called on all the leaders meeting at the UN Climate Change Summit in New York this week to treat the climate crisis with "the urgency it deserves."

All students present were asked to take a climate change poster and hold it up in solidarity. Students had the words "our future is in your hands" painted on their own hands.

Wiktoria and Ava then spoke and referred to the consequences for the planet if global temperatures are permitted to increase by more than two degrees. They pointed to the fact that this temperature rise would see a 20% increase in global hunger and malnutrition plus a water shortage that could affect up to a billion people.

The girls spoke of the need to implement the 13 recommendations made by the Citizens Assembly on Climate change such as retrofitting houses to make them more eco-friendly and changing the law to encourage households, businesses and schools to sell back electricity to energy providers.

Ciaran McEvoy spoke of the need to increase our budget for public transport, reduce our carbon emissions and to support farmers who are making the transition to environmentally friendly and organic farming.

Councillors Eamon Dooley, John Leahy and Pippa Hackett were present and each addressed the students and commended them on their climate change activism.

Ms Molloy Roche and the student members of the Climate Action School Strike Committee are to be commended for their initiative and leadership in organising this event.