PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a look around this stunning house on the market in Offaly

This stunning five bedroom house on the banks of a river is on the market in Offaly.

River Lodge is situated in Screggan outside Tullamore and is set on an idyllic landscaped site with mature trees and bordered by the Clodiagh River in a scenic location just a short drive from Tullamore town.

It is described as being stylishly presented throughout with large open plan living/dining kitchen space overlooking outstanding gardens, patio area and riverbank decking area.

The solid timber oak stairs leads us to a very large open plan L-shaped living and lounge/study area with the timber floor continuing through same. The lounge area is simply exquisite with outstanding views over the rear gardens, summer house, patio areas with the Clodiagh River and Sliabh Bloom mountains framing it all.

