GALLERY: Dedicated Offaly businesses pick up 'Tidy Tullamore' awards

Tullamore Credit Union's Tidy Tullamore Awards took place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Wednesday, September 11.

This year there was over 90 entries from the local community and the judges noted that there was a very high standard again this year.

"Tidy Tullamore shows just how much pride people take in their local area," a spokesperson for Tullamore Credit Union said.

There were 25 awards given out to businesses like Guy Clothing and the Older Harbour Bar.

Old Harbour Bar owner Mick Waters said: "We are delighted and very honoured to win the Gold Business Award 2019. I want to dedicate this fantastic award to my hard-working dad Sean Waters who inspires me every day. Without him, this award would not have been possible. Thanks dad, one in a million. Thank you to my wife Barbara and all the hard-working staff of Old Harbour Bar."

Tullamore Credit Union extended its congratulations to all participants.