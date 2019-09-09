PICTURES: Donald Trump meets the locals in Edenderry at Cannonball 2019

US President Donald Trump was the high-profile guest of honour as Cannonball 2019 rolled into Edenderry.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening, a fleet of 190 supercars streamed past the thousands of spectators gathered along JKL Street.

The line-up included many Cannonballers in fancy dress, including Trump, the Pope, Shrek and Batman.

The parade culminated at the event finish line at O'Connell Square where eager fans were able to get up close and personal with the stunning supercars and one President Trump!