PICTURES: Opening weekend at Edenderry's new pitch and putt course

Eden Pitch & Putt Club, the newest in the county, enjoyed a successful opening weekend.

The club opened its gates to players on Saturday afternoon and with the weather in its favour, it even held its first tournament and witnessed its first hole-in-one courtesy of Brendan Quirke.

Aidan Moore and Angela Connolly were the winners of the first tournament held at the new course behind Blundell Wood and he was presented with his prize by chairman Richard McNamee.

The club is offering €30 membership until the end of the year.

You can get in touch through Facebook.