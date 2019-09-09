PICTURES: A selection of the supercars on display in Edenderry for Cannonball 2019

There were some 190 supercars on display as Cannonball 2019 rolled into Edenderry.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening, the fleet streamed past the thousands of spectators gathered along JKL Street after arriving from Slane Castle.

The line-up included many Cannonballers in fancy dress, including Trump, the Pope, Shrek and Batman.

The parade culminated at the event finish line at O'Connell Square where eager fans were able to get up close and personal with the stunning supercars.

They included Mustangs, Ferraris, McLarens, Porsches, Mercedes and Lamborghinis.