Iconic hall 'full of memories' in Offaly is up for sale

Steeped full of memories, Fiesta Hall in Kilcormac has a long history and it is now up for sale on the open market.

Built in 1961, it has been used as a town hall, for ballroom dancing, hosted showbands, dramas and plays, while also serving in its time as a courthouse, food hall and cinema among other events. It continues to host bingo every week.

The property is approximately 5,900 sq.ft with elevated stadium style seating and elevated old cinema projection area overhead.

It also has a large dance/seating area with temporary drama stage incorporated plus court room/supper hall/dancing and seating hall; cloakroom; shop area; toilet facilities.

The property comprises a commercial property with a prominently high nap plaster finish with double doored entrance & double doored exit with flat roofed canopy overhead.

There are large tarmacdam areas to front and side. It is zoned town centre/mixed use and it is on the market for €165,000.

