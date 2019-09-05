PICTURES: Edenderry shop windows geared up for Cannonball

The businesses of Edenderry have dressed their windows in preparation for the Cannonball Run which rolls into town on Sunday, September 8.

The shop windows have been dressed accordingly with some opting for the theme of Cars, the hit Pixar movie series. Chequered flags also feature while punting has been put up along JKL street for the occasion.

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 6 – 8 with the finish line in Edenderry on Sunday, September 8, and proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society.

Top mark cars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley will feature.

The event has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The Irish Cancer Society which funds lifesaving cancer research and a range of free support services for people affected by cancer.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, will blaze a trail from Malahide to CircleK Fermoy, Ballymaloe, Killarney, Limerick, Ballina, Sligo, Slane this year with the spectacular finish line in Edenderry.

Spectators will get up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. Brazilian dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival. There will be live DJs, a festival atmosphere and free giveaways.

People are expected to gather at 4.30pm on Sunday for the event. The cars are due in town shortly after 6pm.