PICTURES: Revellers blasted for leaving Electric Picnic site like a dump

One Electric Picnic performer has described the litter aftermath of the festival as "heartbreaking."

The performer left the site on Monday after most revellers had made their way home after the epic festival in Stradbally.

"We were pleasantly surprised by the number of changes that stallholders made in terms of ecological and biodegradable solutions to packaging," they said.

"I hoped there would be a shift in the attitudes of the attendees as well, but it seems not."

"We left the performers' campsite after tidying up our own plot and crossed the lane to start the long walk to the bus through the other campsites and what is left is heartbreaking."

"I just wanted to share this with you and hope that an appeal to change will make a difference, even if it's too late for this picnic. There's always next year."

The pictures were taken at lunchtime on Monday and show hundreds of tents left behind as well as chairs and piles of rubbish.