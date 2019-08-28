PICTURES: Offaly pub hosts 1920s Peaky Blinders premiere screening

One Offaly really got into the spirit of the new series of Peaky Blinders last weekend as they hosted a 1920s-themed premiere event.

Fans of the show converged on The Sportsman Inn in Daingean for the season 5 premiere event and dressed up a la Tommy Shelby and Co.

Proprietors Mark Feely and David Farrell even got into the swing of things.

The night was a great success and was attended by author Geraldine O'Neill, TD Carol Nolan, as well as a host of regulars.

Music was played by Cold Feet.