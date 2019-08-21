PICTURES: Offaly women receive occupational health and safety certificates

A number of Offaly people recently received certificates from the NISO Midland branch.

They recently held their presentation of certificates for the Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety course in the Prince of Wales Hotel in Athlone.

Grace Grennan from Parkmore Farm, Fivealley, Birr and Amanda Scally from Cruith, Rhode were among 21 students who completed the course recently. The course was hosted by AIT (Athlone Institute of Technology) between February and May 2019.

These included people from Galway, Roscommon, Cavan, Meath, Tipperary, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

Each participant received their Certificate from Mr Harry Gavin, President of NISO. John Flanagan (Midland NISO Branch Chairperson) oversaw the presentation. Seadna Ryan, Head of Dept of Lifelong Learning represented AIT.

The course will run again this autumn, beginning again on Monday, 23rd of September, in AIT. There is an open night for information and registration in AIT on Wednesday, 4th September, to find out more about the course.

A number of the participants will advance into the part-time Level 7 degree in EHS Management in the autumn in AIT. To book a place on the NISO course contact the Lifelong Learning Department, AIT for further information on either lifelongLearning@ait.ie or jcarroll@ait.ie or (090) 6483052/3/4.