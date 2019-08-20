Offaly golfers through to All-Ireland after Leinster title win

There were yet more celebrations on the golfing front in Offaly last weekend as Tullamore Golf Club's U18s claimed Leinster success.

The Boys Under 18 team from the club retained the Leinster Golf section of the All Ireland Boys Interclub Championship at Castlewarden Golf Club, winning by the narrowest of margins over Baltinglass Golf Club.

The victory ensures their path to the All Ireland Finals in Castledargan on September 29.

Tullamore Golf Club also passed congratulations to team manager Declan Farrell, selector Willie O'Grady and junior convenor Tim Guiney.