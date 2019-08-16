PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a look inside this gorgeous period lodge for sale in Offaly

This gorgeous period lodge is on the market in Offaly and it is a rare opportunity to purchase a Victorian residence built in the 19th century.

Ballyegan Gate Lodge,Ballyegan, Birr was built in the mid-19th Century and has been delicately restored retaining many of its period features and architectural form.

The entrance to has been restored back to its former glory with the beautifully restored piers, gates, and wrought iron railings.

The high gables and Oriel window make it immediately distinguishable, couple with its Victorian design. The restoration of the lodge itself was an extensive project, and in addition the property has been sympathetically extended with a stunning rear extension, thus creating a wonderful merging of classic features with modern style and convenience.

It has two bedrooms and one bathroom and is on the market for €180,000

See more details on this gorgeous house here