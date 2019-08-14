Relay for Life returns to Offaly later this month

August 31 marks the commencement of the 2019 Relay for Life event in Offaly.

Relay for Life is a 24-hour annual event which takes place in over a dozen counties in Ireland, with Edenderry being the base for Offaly’s participation.

At Relay for Life, teams of friends, workmates, and families come together for 24 hours to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, remember those who have fallen victim to cancer, and fight back against the disease by raising awareness and funds.

To date, Relay for Life has raised over €4.4 million for the Irish Cancer Society, and it is important to stress that the funds raised by each Relay event are put back to use in the counties in which they are raised in the form of services to cancer patients and their loved ones.

The Offaly event kicks off at 3pm in Brian’s Park, Derry Rovers track, Edenderry on Saturday, August 31 and runs for 24 hours until Sunday, September 1.

Those wishing to participate are urged to gather a team together of 10 to 15 people to either walk, crawl, dance or run laps of

the track in memory of loved ones.

The aim is simple: At least one member of each team is required to be on the track for the duration of 24 hours with a baton being relayed amongst team members to keep the momentum going. Other events on the day will include family fun & games, live music, stalls, and spot prizes. There will also be camping on the grounds.

The Saturday night will also include the “Candle of Hope” ceremony at 9pm. Candle bags available in Fujifilm Edenderry or from team members. This takes the form of a silent procession in honour of loved ones who have fallen victim to the disease and whose photographs can be displayed on candle bags or decorated to your choice and placed around the track and lit by

candlelight under a dark sky.

In all its an event of fundraising, fun, and remembrance – plus you can also get fit in the process- so challenge yourself and get involved.

For further information, and to register a team contact either Sharon on 087 9732399, or Joan on 085 7689706, or email to rfloffaly@gmail.com.

Further information can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.