GALLERY - Red carpet rolled out for Love Island star Molly-Mae in the Midlands

Longford, home county of Love Island model Maura Higgins, rolled out the red carpet for her Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague last night.

Molly-Mae appeared in Blazers nightclub Longford on Friday night at an underage disco event.

Molly-Mae, and boxer Tommy Fury, finished as runners-up in Love Island.

The previous week, Maura Higgins and professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, were welcomed to Skellys Ballymahon and they also stayed in beautiful Viewmount House, Longford.