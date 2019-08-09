PICTURES: Offaly farmers protest outside Bord na Mona over wind farm delays

A group of Offaly farmers have held a protest outside the headquarters of Bord na Mona in Newbridge, Co Kildare, over the "holding up" of a wind farm development on their land. The protest took place at the premises on Thursday, August 8.

The farmer group allege that Bord na Mona are blocking an underground grid connection for the Yellow River Wind Farm at Derryarkin, Rhode, Co Offaly by not allowing the laying of underground cables beneath one of their rail lines.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission to the Wexford-based Green Wind Energy Ltd for the 29-turbine development on lands at Derryarkin back in 2014 despite local and environmental opposition and the refusal of Offaly county councillors to back the proposal in principle. The wind farm has been in pipeline for the company since 2010 and is valued at €120 million.

In 2017, An Bord Pleanala also found that a connection between the 100kv substation of the Yellow River Windfarm and the National Grid is an "exempted development" and, therefore, does not in and of itself, require additional planning permission. It does, however, require consent from landowners along the line of connection, including Bord na Mona.

Bord na Mona lodged an objection to the original application by Green Wind Energy Ltd back in 2014. In total, there were 84 objections lodged against the original application for planning permission with Offaly County Council.

It's understood a 16-metre duct beneath the R400 and a Bord na Mona rail line is required to complete the connection.

Farmers who stand to benefit financially from the construction of the Yellow River Wind Farm on their land holdings say Bord na Mona is employing "anti-competitive practices" by not consenting to the underground connection.

They say the works will have no effect on the existing rail line.

"Bord na Mona are attempting to block this renewable energy project by not allowing the cables to be laid beneath their rail line. There's no logic to it," Eamon Naughton said on behalf of the protest group.

"This [Yellow River Wind Farm] is a private development and the biggest in the country at the minute and it would be great for the local community. The objections at the time were unfounded," Eamon added.

"There are a lot of other landowners on that road [the R400] and people who cut turf on private banks there and they all signed a waiver to allow the connection. It was thought that it was only a formality."

Mr Naughton said the provision of wind turbines on farmland is a "good form of supplementary income for farm families" and said the group protesting are being negatively impacted by the delays to the project.

Mr Naughton has spoken with representatives of Bord na Mona to no avail and said, "something needs to be done about it." He described their position as "unreasonable."

Bord na Mona has been contacted for comment.