GALLERY: Offaly Down Syndrome hold memorable Family Fun Day

On Sunday, July 28, Offaly Down Syndrome held their very first Family Fun Day in the grounds of Tullamore Rugby Club.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery. Picture by Paula Nolan

The event was attended by over 150 of the associations members and families and was an enormous success.

There were bouncy castles for the children, along with a face painter, Pet Party Ireland brought along a host of animals and reptiles for the children to see and hold. Tullamore Fire Service, the Tullamore Community Garda and Order of Malta were also around to show the members what they get up to, and to top it off the fantastic Dickie Donnelly provided the music and entertainment.

ODS Events and Social Media Coordinator Robbie Donnelly said, “We wanted to hold this event for all of our families to have a great day together. Inclusion is a very large part of what we do and stand for, so therefore it was great to have everybody together for an afternoon of fun. The sun shone, the burgers were very tasty, and everybody had a fantastic time.”

ODS is dedicated to being the primary source of information and support to people with Down syndrome, their families and the professional community, working towards an improved quality of life for our members along with a respect and acceptance of people with Down syndrome as valued members of society.

If you would like to make a small donation of just €2 to Offaly Down Syndrome, just text ODS to 50300. 100% of your donation goes to Offaly Down Syndrome across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €1.63 will go to Offaly Down Syndrome. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.

To find out more about Offaly Down Syndrome, you can follow their Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/www.dsoffaly.org.