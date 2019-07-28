GALLERY: See some of the incredible items going up for auction at 18th century Offaly house

An array of fine antiques including a remarkable collection of religious items will soon be moving at an Offaly house as the entire contents of the garden and warehouse go under the hammer on Saturday, July 27.

Renowned for buying and selling religious artifacts for over 30 years, the owner of Cloneyhurke House on the Offaly side of Portarlington has decided that it is time to reflect and retire from it all.

There are over 50 statues from small to large, plaster to highly carved 19th century Irish timber examples and religion still sells as only last recently, he sold two statues to a client.

A set of 19th century oils on canvas of the Stations of the Cross to a 19th century chalice will also be in the auction.

The house is also full of fine antiques and very fine furniture as the vendor is taking practically nothing with him to his new home.

Some of the examples of what's on offer include: a fantastic brass dial long case clock by J.D. Rowe of Maryborough (Portlaoise), estimated at €2000 - €3,000; a 19th century walnut centre table estimated at €1,000 - €2,000; a fantastic 19th century gilt overmantle mirror; and two 19th century oriental chargers, estimated at €100 - €200, and much much more.

The auction by Sean Eacrett Auctions will take place at Cloneyhurke House on Saturday, July 27, beginning at 12pm.

There will be live bidding on line at esayliveauction.com and thesaleroom.com.