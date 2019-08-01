THURSDAY THROWBACK: A gallery of 50 pictures from grads in Offaly from the archives

Such was the popularity of the gallery of Grad pictures we put up last week, for our trip through the archives today, we have harvested a bumper crop of 50 (yes 50) pictures from Grads in Offaly that cover right across the county.

Swipe or click on the arrow in the top corner to go through the gallery.

There are full class pictures hiding in here and even some in glorious black and white and don't forget to tag any familiar faces.

And if this gallery goes down as well as last week's, we might even have more for you in the coming days......

MORE TO SEE: GALLERY - Twenty pictures from grads past in Offaly