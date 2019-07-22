AT A GLANCE: How the UK newspapers reacted to Shane Lowry's Open victory

The UK papers have labelled Shane Lowry 'the people's champion' after his barnstorming six-shot victory at the 148th Open Championship on Sunday evening.

The Clara man claimed his first major title in serious style with a wire to wire victory in Antrim, a performance which included a record-breaking round of 63 on Saturday.

He entered the final day four shots ahead of his hearest challenger and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood but held his nerve more than most in wet and windy conditions to prevail on Sunday with an extended lead.

There were rapturous scenes as the Offaly man hit his approach shot onto the green on the 18th and tens of thousands of people thronged towards the flag to catch a glimpse of the winning moment.

The Fields of Athenry and the Offaly Rover rang around the rain-sodden links on the Causeway Coast and amid the chaos, Offaly's own Shane Lowry sank the winning putt.

