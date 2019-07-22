Monday Memory: Open Champion Shane Lowry homecoming after he won the Irish Open in 2009

For a trip down memory lane today, we thought we'd dig out these pictures of his last homecoming when he won the Irish Open in 2009.

These scenes will be hard to match but we think Offaly will be able to go a few steps further to welcome home their hero after he won The Open in spectacular fashion this weekend with six shots to spare on the field.

