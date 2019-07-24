GALLERY: All the style and glamour from Ladies Day at the Kilbeggan Races
Despite the heavy rain showers over the weekend -Fashionistas turned out in force in the hopes of being awarded The Best Dressed Lady At The Kilbeggan Races Sponsored By Bellamianta Luxury Tan and The Wineport Lodge.
Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to scroll through the gallery
This years Best Dress Lady Competition at the AXA Smart Farm Insurance Midland’s National at the Kilbeggan saw over 300 entries from all over the country turned out in their finery in the hopes of winning the coveted prize, sponsored by Bellamianta Luxury Tan and The Wineport Lodge.
Bellamianta’s Best Dressed Lady was Maria Coughlan a primary school teacher from Malahide in Dublin who was a clear winner wearing a Dress from Marc Cain in Boutique Malahide,, her headpiece was by Ashleigh Myles, finished off with a clutch from Debenhams.
Maria Coughlan collected the top prize worth over €5,000 and each of the nine runners-up received a goody bag to the value of €200 filled with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Products & an equally gorgeous goodie bag from The Wineport Lodge.
This Years Best Dressed Lady Received:
A year’s supply of Bellamianta Luxury tan for you and a friend worth €1,000.
A private collection dress & jewellery from Coco Boutique worth €300.
Full consultation & 2 Personal training sessions with Celebrity trainer to the stars Paul Byrne of Bodybyrneworth €500.
€500 worth of non-invasive treatments from 3D LipoIreland.
Full Head of Hairtalk Hair Extensions worth €500.
Sharleen Collins Professional Brush Collection and €500 towards a Premium Makeup Course at the Prestigious Sharleen Collins Academy.
Academys Microblading Brows by Ireland’s only Master and Educator Joanne Woods worth €500.
The Wineport Lodge prize includes a Woman of Style Weekend with two night stay for two in the Champagne Suite at Wineport Lodge, breakfast each morning, afternoon tea and dinner on both evenings. The prize also includes a 60 minute Voya treatment each, a guided boat trip to Clonmacnoise and an exclusive Wine Hamperfrom O’Brien’s Wines.
Ireland’s Number One Luxury Tanning Brand, Bellamianta, Bellamianta was the Official Tan Partner of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars Ireland is a firm favourite of the tanning elite including; Denise Van Outen, Binky Felstead, Celebrity Big Brother’s Chloe Goodman, Coronation Streets Samai Longchambon & Tina O’Brien, The Hills’ Stephanie Pratt, Xpose Presenter Glenda Gilson, Celebrity Models Ianthe Rose, Chloe Lloyd & Chloe Othen as well as Bellamianta Brand Ambassador Love Island 2019 star Maura Higgins to name but a few.
