PICTURES: €7,700 raised for young sisters injured in Offaly crash

A fundraising event for two girls injured in an Offaly car crash has raised €7,700.

The Abbi and Ella challenge, organised by CrossFit Tullamore and SBG Tullamore, took place on Saturday, July 13.

Abbi and Ella Fox, both members of CrossFit and SBG Tullamore, sustained serious injuries after being involved in a car accident on the main Tullamore to Portarlington road on June 11.

Ella was airlifted to Crumlin Children's Hospital after sustaining a head injury but her condition has been managed and she is now on the mend.

Abbi suffered more serious injuries, including a broken leg, open wounds to her head and stomach and has undergone numerous surgeries.

Despite this, Abbi hopes to return to CrossFit in time in order to achieve her dream of competing in the CrossFit games.

CrossFit and SBG organised the 'Abbi and Ella' challenge at CrossFit Tullamore on July 13 to help raise funds for their medical costs. The event was well attended with a BBQ and a raffle delighting locals during a spell of warm and sunny weather.

"Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to the Abbi and Ella Challenge. Your help and support will not be forgotten. We are so grateful," event organisers said on Monday as the cheque was handed over to the family.