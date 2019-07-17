PICTURES: Donated Edenderry GAA jerseys delivered to children in Laos

Edenderry GAA has spread the goodwill within the club by donating jerseys to young children in Laos - that's the country, not our neighbours in Laois.

Senior Ladies Footballer Nicole Farrelly is currently visiting children in Laos which is located in the centre of Indochina, teaching them English.

The club has donated Edenderry jerseys to the children, which Nicole and her team leaders put into goodie bags along with other items.

They all have a child which they work with each day and Nicole girl is called “KingSuda.”

"We would like to send Nicole best wishes and thank her for promoting our club to the children in Laos," the club said.