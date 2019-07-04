Second St Vincent de Paul shop opens in Tullamore

There was a great buzz on Patrick Street in Tullamore today as St Vincent de Paul opened its second store in the town.

Footfall through the door was brisk as the new store opened this morning, Thursday, July 4, complete with a summer-ready range and a host of beautifully laid out racks.

This is the second store to open in Tullamore with its first store still operating on Offaly Street.

St Vincent de Paul works across the country to address poverty, working at alleviating its effects on individuals and families through primarily person-to-person contact.

They would appreciate your help with that work so why not drop into the new store this weekend!.