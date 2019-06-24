GALLERY: Take a tour of this incredible mansion in the Midlands for sale for an astonishing price

An incredible 18th century mansion in the Midlands that comes with over 1,000 acres of land, 'the most important collections of trees in Ireland' and 10 lodges and cottages on site has been put on the market.

The Abbey Leix Estate in Laois was designed in 1773 and is an elegant three-storey Classical mansion of seven bays. The entire property comes with a price tag of €20 million.

It will come as no surprise to discover that the accommodation 'is grand and beautifully executed' with the mansion comprising some 26,910 square feet or 2,500 square metres. The mansion is augmented by 10 lodges and cottages on the estate.

