Offaly pub raises incredible amount for local charities through 50th birthday bash
Husband and wife team of Fergie and Mairead Quinn of Fergie's Bar, Tullamore, have presented two local charities with cheques for €1,500.
Fergie recently celebrated his 50th birthday by holding a fundraiser in aid of Offaly Down Syndrome Association and Irish Breast Cancer Society.
The fundraiser amassed donations of €3,000 with Fergie and Mairead splitting the money between the two worthy causes.
Both charities have said they are 'over the moon' with the donations and said they will make a huge difference to their service users.
