GALLERY: TDs serve community at Tullamore Tennis Club Open Night

Sitting Offaly TDs Barry Cowen and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy were in attendance as Tullamore Tennis Club opened to the public on Monday evening, June 17.

The popular club showcased their facilities and invited members of the community, young and old, to test their skills at the nets, a challenge Fianna Fail's Barry Cowen accepted with relish.

The event was fun-filled with new members joining the ranks.

You can find out more about how you can join on their Facebook page.

The above gallery of photographs was kindly supplied by Niall O'Mara.