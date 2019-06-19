PICTURES: Chasing Abbey star goes back to old Offaly school to raise green flag

Chasing Abbey star Ronan Bell returned to his old school in Tullamore to raise their seventh green flag on Tuesday, June 18.

The day will be remembered for a long time at Scoil Mhuire after the past pupil and now chart star Ronan Bell was back in attendance, much to the delight of students, staff and other esteemed guests.

The weather was perfect as the talented students entertained guests with songs, music and even a rap from their Green Team.

Cúl Heroes' mascots were also on hand for the big day!