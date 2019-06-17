Marty Morrissey calling on Offaly people to step out for GOAL’s Mile-A-Day

RTE’s Marty Morrissey today swapped his dancing pumps for his running shoes to mark the launch of GOAL’s Mile-A-Day summer challenge.

The popular sports commentator and former Dancing with The Stars contestant is encouraging people from Offaly to get moving every day for the month of July to raise vital funds for GOAL’s work supporting the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The GOAL Mile-a-Day challenge is an extension of GOAL’s biggest annual fundraiser, the GOAL Mile, which has been running throughout the country over the Christmas and New Year period for over 30 years.

GOAL is operational in 13 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, and reached more than five million people in need last year.

A GOAL spokesperson said: “We are delighted to launch our summer GOAL Mile-A-Day challenge. People young and old are becoming increasingly active and health conscious, and our appeal is to get out there and enjoy the fresh air whilst supporting GOAL at the same time.”

GOAL Ambassador Marty today also appealed to young and old to get involved in Mile-A-Day. “Regular exercise is so important. GOAL is encouraging people of all ages, shapes and sizes to join the Mile-a-Day challenge by walking, running, skipping, jumping, cycling or even dancing their way to a healthier summer!"

Fiona Gratzer, CEO of Unislim, who are supporting the challenge, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with GOAL for the Mile - A - Day Challenge for the month of July. I'd ask everybody to please grab your runners and go for a walk or jog, get the kids involved. We are encouraging our Unislim members to walk at least a mile every day which will improve your health, your mood and most importantly we're going to raise funds together for impoverished communities around the world."

Those interested in joining the challenge can sign up at www.goalglobal.org.