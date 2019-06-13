PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this stunning and unique house for sale in Offaly

A stunning and architecturally unique house is on the market in Offaly. Situated on a 1 acre site, 'Rockfield' is on the market with an asking price of €595,000.

Rockfield is a truly amazing and architecturally designed property at Ballinamona, Durrow, Tullamore.

The property, which extends to 2712 sq ft, is set behind electric gates and offers superb accommodation over three levels.

Its appeal is further enhanced by magnificent gardens which are beautifully landscaped with excellent views of the lush countryside.

The property enjoys a south west facing orientation and there is an extensive deck and curved paved patio and an additional covered deck to the side of the property all taking advantage of the sun and ideal for outside entertaining. There is a large detached garage.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, office with curved wall and shelving, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with cream handmade units with centre island, cream Rayburn and pantry. A beautiful deep bay windows looks out on to the extensive back garden and views of the land beyond.

On the ground floor level there is a double bedroom with sunny aspect, walk in wardrobe and en suite shower room. There is a utility room and wc. Also at this level is a cosy family room with feature wall papered wall and front aspect and a bathroom.

There are two further double bedrooms and then the master bedroom with front as aspect which features stairs to large luxurious en suite. There is a large third floor attic space.