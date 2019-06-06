PICTURES: Offaly school celebrates third green flag for water

Today was a proud day for all the pupils and staff of Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Durrow, Tullamore, as they raised their third Green Flag for water.

Fiona Cusack, an SNA who is due to retire in a few weeks raised the flag, while the army and the local ice cream man on hand to help out with the festivities.

The Athlone Army Band even performed before Mr. Whippy arrived with icecreams for everyone.

A wonderful day was had by all.

Congratulations and well done on the hard work to the children and staff at Scoil Naomh Colmcille!