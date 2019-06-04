Offaly Canal Camino walk raises €11,000 for African families

A presentation has been made after the recent Offaly Canal Camino Way Walk raised €11,000 for Self Help Africa.

The second Offaly Canal Camino Way Walk 2019 from Tullamore to Croghan Hill and from Edenderry to Croghan Hill on St. Patrick's Day was a great success.

On St. Patrick's Day last, Laz Molloy, Ronan Scully, both former Offaly football players, family and friends hosted their second Canal Camino Way sponsored walk, in aid of Self Help Africa.

The money goes towards the charity's work in Africa specifically in Malawi where Cyclone Idai caused much havoc and destruction earlier this year.

"We would like to thank everybody who took part and helped raise funds for Self Help Africa especially the children from various School's in Offaly who held non-uniform days to help raise funds for the cause," Ronan said

"The event had a great turnout of almost 150 people and some extra four-legged friends who completed the 21km walk starting at an early 7.30am along the Canal from Tullamore to Croghan and also another group at the same time from Edenderry Church to Croghan with the final few steps up Croghan Hill where St. Patrick's Day Mass was said by Fr. Greg, parish priest of Croghan."

Many are already looking forward to next year. If you would like to support the work of Self Help Africa or organise a fundraiser for the charities work in 10 countries in Africa please contact Ronan at 087 6189094 or at ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org or go to www.selfhelpafrica.org.