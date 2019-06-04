GALLERY: Offaly clubs honoured at 2019 CCFL awards night

Offaly clubs were among those picking up awards at the Combined Counties Football League over the weekend.

The Offaly winners included: Clara Town, Edenderry Town, Derry Rovers, Killeigh Ladies, Banagher United, Walsh Island Shamrocks and Gallen United.

Offaly also brought home a number of individual awards with the Special Appreciation award going to Noel McCann of the Bridge House and the Young Player Merit Award going to Edenderry Town's Ryan Kilroe.



Elsewhere, the Frank O'Connell Hall of Fame award was given to Banagher United's Francis Healy while the Contribution to Football gong went to Ollie O'Connell from Killeigh.

The full list of Offaly winners:

Under 17 Division 1 Clara Town



Under 19 Premier Division Edenderry Town

Women’s Division Killeigh Ladies



Division 3 Banagher Utd

Division 1 Walsh Island Shamrocks



FAI Midlands Regional Cup Killeigh Ladies

C.C.F.L. Women’s Shield Clara Town



Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Derry Rovers Banagher Utd

Michael Dolan Cup Div 1 Cup Gallen Utd

Combined Counties Shield Banagher Utd

Paddy Cotter Senior Cup Derry Rovers



Special Appreciation awards Noel McCann (Bridge House)



Young Player Merit Award Ryan Kilroe (Edenderry Town)



Frank O'Connell Hall of Fame Francis Healy (Banagher Utd.)

Contribution to Football Ollie O'Connell (Killeigh)



