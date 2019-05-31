Offaly County Council hosts 'helping hands' grant workshop

The Department of Rural & Community Development and Pobal assisted by Offaly County Council hosted an information evening for community groups on improving grant applications.

Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced the launch of the Helping Hands events which will provide information to community groups on how to submit effective applications for grant funding.

The Helping Hands series of events which kicked off in Ballina is aimed at helping groups that may not have been that successful in getting grant funding in the past.

Sometimes the groups that have good ideas, and need it most, don’t make applications or are unsuccessful when they do.

Nationally a series of six events providing information to community groups on how to submit good applications for grant funding. The current Department roadshow is a series of practical sessions focussed directly on the least successful groups (in terms of their ability to draw-down funding).

The event aimed to provide hints and tips on how to make a better application and how to identify local supports that community groups can draw upon.