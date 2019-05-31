Offaly girls return for Brightest at Bloom competition handover

Sisters Sofia Diadiajeva (11) and Diana Diadiajeva (7) from Edenderry in Co Offaly scooped the overall prize for 'Solus Brighest at Bloom' last year in the blazing sunshine at Bloom by Bord Bia in Phoenix Park.

Now the sisters are all set to return to Phoenix Park next Monday, June 3 at 2pm to hand over their crown to the next Brightest at Bloom winner.

Solus Brightest at Bloom is a nod to Ladies Day but is all-inclusive. It is open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and sunny dispositions young…and not so young! It is not about fashion but more about luminosity, brightness and light. The final will be held at Bord Bia’s Bloom on Bank Holiday Monday when the yellow carpet is rolled out at Enable Ireland’s Diversity Garden in association with Solus light bulbs.



Solus are inviting people to simply take a bright selfie and upload it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #BrightestatBloom. Finalists will be invited to attend Bloom on Sunday June 3 to the ‘yellow carpet’ where a winner will be chosen at Enable Ireland’s Diversity Garden in association with Solus light bulbs.

The Solus team will also be busy hunting for megawatt smiles and all sorts of sunny dispositions amongst visitors to Bloom from May 30 to June 3. Solus are offering a prize for the winner of Brightest at Bloom of a VIP helicopter ride and finalists will receive tickets to Bloom and a hamper of goodies from Solus at the final.

Solus will also shine a spotlight on young talent this year and special guest performers from Midlands Drama School and all over the country have been invited to illuminate and animate the garden with music, dance and performing arts.



Enable Ireland’s Diversity Garden in association with Solus Light Bulbs was designed by Belfast-based designer, Linda McKeown. The garden layout fuses curving lines with bold modern materials, contrasting elements of mirror, copper and coloured glass with natural planting and water.

A 'floating' twisted copper wire canopy creates height and form in the garden. In our Diversity Garden we are asking you to consider the diversity all around us. To celebrate the uniqueness of each individual, while recognising and respecting our differences. To truly embrace diversity we must promote a culture that values every individual equally. Enable Ireland supports the 7,500 children and adults using their therapy and support services to achieve their full potential in life through inclusion, choice and independence.



Bord Bia’s Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening, food and family festival, will take place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin from Thursday 30th May – Monday 3rd June. Now a key feature of the June Bank Holiday Weekend, Bloom attracted more than 100,000 people last year. Bord Bia’s annual showcase of the best of Ireland’s horticulture and food industry will once again feature a range of impressive show gardens, food features and family entertainment. Tickets are on sale now at www.bloominthepark.com Don’t forget, kids go free!



Solus is an Irish owned company that has been established for over eighty years and now supports 63 jobs in Ireland. Solus is committed to providing a complete range of energy saving lighting products for all applications possible. See www.solus.ie