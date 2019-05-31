PICTURES: Offaly's 'Big Hello' is a big hit with families

Offaly County Council held ‘The Big Hello,’ a National Community Event attracting over 3,000 people to Lough Boora Discovery

Park on May 5.

This event brought people of all ages, backgrounds and communities together for a fun family day and included music from local favourites Paddy Buckley, Joe Wynne, Luz Corrigan and Ballyboy Comhaltas.

Plenty of fun was had by all with a wide range of activities including welly throwing, Tug of War and Junk Drumming. The food was delicious with a variety of local food suppliers including Clanwood Organic Farm, Dave’s BBQ and Catering, Vanilla Bean, Sunny Ices, Catoca Fine Catering and Ballyshiel Chocolate.

The children enjoyed face painting, arts and crafts, water zorbing, and all enjoyed the fine display of basket weaving by Padraig Larkin.

Offaly County Council would like to extend thanks to Tom Egan and Lough Boora Discovery Park, Crinkle Sports Club, Lough Boora Running Group/ Ferbane Athletics Club, The Civil Defence and the Gardai for all the help to make this event a great success.