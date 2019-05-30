Two Offaly schools claim national titles in the Aviva Stadium

Two Offaly schools came away from the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s tournament in the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, with national soccer titles.

Six sections saw the schools divided in Provincial representatives in small, medium and large schools divisions. The girls are encouraged to play with the boys in the SPAR ‘A’ Cup, SPAR ‘B’ Cup and SPAR ‘C’ Cup sections but there is a separate competition for girls only; SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup for small schools, SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup for medium schools and the SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup for large schools.

The event saw 192 children from 24 schools participate in the final stages of the competition following four months of fun-filled nationwide activity.

Scoil Muire Banríon, Edenderry claimed the SPAR ‘C’ Cup for large schools with one of their stars Declan Osagie claiming the player of the tournament prize.

Edenderry began their tournament with a 3-2 win over St. Joseph’s BNS, Carrickmacross, Monaghan, thanks to goals from Osagie, Orlandas Jakas and Gearoid Tyrrell.

Miraculously, their next game against St. John the Apostle NS, Knocknacarra, Galway finished with the same scoreline with the exact same scorers in the book for Edenderry.

Despite a 0-0 draw against Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown, Cork, Edenderry's total of seven points was enough to claim the SPAR ‘C’ Cup. They finished one ahead of runners up St. John the Apostle NS, Knocknacarra, a side they had defeated 3-2 earlier in the day.

St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh won the trophy in the SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup with one of their stars, Ellen Dolan, claiming the player of the tournament award.

They picked up a 3-0 win over Glenswilling NS from Donegal in their opening game with Ellen Dolan claiming a hat-trick. Dolan was again on the scoresheet while Nicole Merriman netted two in their second win, a 3-1 success over Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge, Galway.

Dolan scored two more goals in the next game as Mucklagh again managed three goals in a 3-2 win over Faha NS from Kerry to claim the title.

Elsewhere, Clonlisk NS, Birr, just missed out in the SPAR ‘A’ Cup, ultimately finishing third.