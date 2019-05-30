GALLERY: Offaly wins big at the Midlands 103 Hospitality Awards
The winners of the 2019 Midlands 103 Hospitality Awards have been announced.
The gala awards event at the Bridge House Hotel was the second running of the series having been a huge success in 2018.
Over 8,000 Midlands 103 listeners submitted nominations for the best hotels, restaurants, pubs and tourist attractions across Offaly, Laois and Westmeath.
56 winners were crowned on the night with Offaly claiming 16 awards.
OFFALY WINNERS:
Best Boutique Hotel Dooly's Hotel, Birr
Best Customer Service (Hotel) Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore
Best Hotel Leisure Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore
Best Guesthouse Sea Dew House, Tullamore
Best Heritage Site Lough Boora Discovery Park, Lough Boora
Best Cultural Experience Birr Castle Scientific & Heritage Centre, Birr
Best Festival Birr Vintage Festival, Birr
Best Leisure Activity Birr Castle Scientific & Heritage Centre, Birr
Best Event Tullamore Agri Show, Tullamore
Music Venue of the Year Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore
Best Traditional Bar Killeens Bar, Shannonbridge
Innovation Award Gerald Hough, JJ Hough, Banagher
Special Merit (Tourism) Playtown Tullamore, Tullamore
Special Contribution to the Industry Award John Flanagan Developments Ltd.
Judges Tourism Merit Award Silverline Cruisers, Banagher
Judges Tourism Rising Star Giltraps Glamping, Kinnitty
