GALLERY: Offaly wins big at the Midlands 103 Hospitality Awards

The winners of the 2019 Midlands 103 Hospitality Awards have been announced.

The gala awards event at the Bridge House Hotel was the second running of the series having been a huge success in 2018.

Over 8,000 Midlands 103 listeners submitted nominations for the best hotels, restaurants, pubs and tourist attractions across Offaly, Laois and Westmeath.

56 winners were crowned on the night with Offaly claiming 16 awards.

OFFALY WINNERS:

Best Boutique Hotel Dooly's Hotel, Birr

Best Customer Service (Hotel) Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore

Best Hotel Leisure Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore

Best Guesthouse Sea Dew House, Tullamore

Best Heritage Site Lough Boora Discovery Park, Lough Boora

Best Cultural Experience Birr Castle Scientific & Heritage Centre, Birr

Best Festival Birr Vintage Festival, Birr

Best Leisure Activity Birr Castle Scientific & Heritage Centre, Birr

Best Event Tullamore Agri Show, Tullamore

Music Venue of the Year Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore

Best Traditional Bar Killeens Bar, Shannonbridge

Innovation Award Gerald Hough, JJ Hough, Banagher

Special Merit (Tourism) Playtown Tullamore, Tullamore

Special Contribution to the Industry Award John Flanagan Developments Ltd.

Judges Tourism Merit Award Silverline Cruisers, Banagher

Judges Tourism Rising Star Giltraps Glamping, Kinnitty